Fleming in the mix for Rays

Columbia native Josh Fleming continues to make the most of his time in Major League Baseball.
Fleming, a 6-foot-2 lefthanded pitcher, is 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 11 strikeouts with just one walk in six and two-thirds innings pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays so far this season.
He pitched three and one-third scoreless innings on April 9 for a victory against the Orioles. On April 14, he gave up seven hits and three earned runs in three and one-third innings pitched during a loss to Oakland.
Fleming was expected to be used in a bulk-innings relief role Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.
Last season, Fleming posted a record of 10-8 with a 5.09 ERA in 104 and two-thirds innings pitched for the Rays.
He was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft out of Webster University in St. Louis.