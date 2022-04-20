Fleming in the mix for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays’ Josh Fleming pitches to the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Columbia native Josh Fleming continues to make the most of his time in Major League Baseball.

Fleming, a 6-foot-2 lefthanded pitcher, is 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 11 strikeouts with just one walk in six and two-thirds innings pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays so far this season.

He pitched three and one-third scoreless innings on April 9 for a victory against the Orioles. On April 14, he gave up seven hits and three earned runs in three and one-third innings pitched during a loss to Oakland.

Fleming was expected to be used in a bulk-innings relief role Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.

Last season, Fleming posted a record of 10-8 with a 5.09 ERA in 104 and two-thirds innings pitched for the Rays.

He was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft out of Webster University in St. Louis.