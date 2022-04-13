Bulldogs slip past Eagles

Pictured, Waterloo’s Josie Briggs (right) helps goalie Lexi Stephens by stopping a shot attempt from Columbia’s Alexa Hildebrand (left) late in Monday’s rivalry soccer match. Looking on at center is Waterloo’s Karley Kinzinger. See more photos from the match at republictimes.smugmug.com.

In a rainy rivalry showdown on Monday, the Waterloo High School girls soccer squad downed Columbia, 3-1.

The loss snapped a six-game unbeaten streak for the Eagles and ended a two-game losing skid for the Bulldogs.

Columbia scored first on the Bulldogs’ rain-soaked turf, as Sam Schmuke slipped one past Waterloo goalkeeper Lexi Stephens.

Payton Richter tied the game for the Bulldogs later in the first half, which was followed by a lightning delay. The first half ended in a 1-1 tie.

Richter and Sophie Colson netted second-half scores for the Bulldogs.

Columbia had a great chance to net its second goal late in the second half, but Stephens and the Waterloo defense were up to the challenge.

Waterloo (7-3) lost 2-1 to Mascoutah on Thursday despite leading 1-0 at halftime.

Richter scored the goal for the ‘Dogs.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo dropped a 2-1 match with longtime Mississippi Valley Conference nemesis Triad. The ‘Dogs also led this contest 1-0 at halftime, but the defending state champion Knights tied it and then won it in the final minutes of regulation.

Colson scored the goal for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo hosted Granite City on Tuesday, plays Francis Howell at Lou Fusz Soccer Park on Friday and plays at cross-town rival Gibault on Monday.

Richter has 13 goals and five assists to lead the Bulldogs. Colson has five goals and seven assists.

Columbia (6-3-1) won 3-0 over Roxana on Thursday, with goals scored by Taylor Martin, Maddie Mauch and Reese Woelfel.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 4-0 at Breese Central. Mauch notched two goals, Martin had a goal and an assist, and Emily Holmes also scored.

Mauch leads Columbia in scoring with 10 goals and seven assists this season.

Columbia plays Thursday at Granite City and Friday at Lou Fusz Soccer Park against Francis Howell North before hosting Mascoutah on Saturday.

Gibault (4-5) posted a 2-1 victory over Catholic rival Mater Dei on Thursday.

Addie Murphy and Emily Richardson netted the goals for the Hawks, with goalkeeper Katie Tomiser making eight saves.

Richardson leads Gibault in scoring this season with five goals.

Gibault battles Mascoutah this Thursday night prior to Monday’s showdown with rival Waterloo at Oerter Park in Columbia.