R-T All-Local Football Team

Derez Sayles

With all three local high school teams making the playoffs this past fall, there was obviously plenty of football talent to highlight.

In addition to Columbia and Dupo reaching the postseason, Waterloo shared a conference title and advanced to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Here’s a look at the Republic-Times All-Local Football Team.

Derez Sayles, Waterloo. A no doubter to lead off our list is this junior running back. Sayles received all-state recognition in addition to a first team All-Mississippi Valley Conference selection after rushing for 1,385 yards (8.7 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns.

Mason Voegele, Columbia. This senior did just about everything for the Eagles. An all-conference defensive back, Voegele led the team with 67 total tackles and five interceptions. At quarterback, Voegele threw for 983 yards and nine scores in addition to running for 511 yards and five TDs. He also averaged 30 yards per punt.

Deegan Prater, Dupo. Similar to Voegele, Prater was a force on both offense and defense for the Tigers. At quarterback, the junior rushed for 954 yards and 10 TDs, threw for 1,453 yards and 12 TDs, scored six two-point conversions and kicked nine extra points. On defense, he led the Tigers with 60 total tackles and three interceptions.

Owen Niebruegge, Waterloo. An all-conference defensive back, this junior led the Bulldogs with 93 total tackles, including a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a TD.

Jase Nelson, Columbia. He was an all-conference selection at running back after compiling 865 rushing yards and 257 receiving yards with nine TDs in addition to a return TD during his junior year.

Wyatt Luhr, Waterloo. This senior made all-conference as both a defensive lineman and punter. He racked up 80 total tackles with three sacks and finished with an average of 36.25 yards per punt.

Logan Hicks, Columbia. A senior all-conference offensive performer for the Eagles, Hicks rushed for 517 yards and seven TDs and added 369 receiving yards with five more scores.

Thinh Staggs, Dupo. A junior wide receiver, Staggs finished with 682 yards receiving and five TDs on the season.

Steven Lopez, Waterloo. This senior offensive lineman received first team All-MVC accolades.

Patrick O’Donnell, Waterloo. Another senior for the Bulldogs, O’Donnell received all-conference accolades as both a tight end and linebacker. He finished with 170 yards receiving and a TD in addition to his 81 total tackles, sack, fumble recovery and interception on defense.

Hudson Bryant, Columbia. He received all-conference recognition after recording 66 total tackles and a sack in his senior season.

Chris Pete, Waterloo. This speedy senior was an all-conference wide receiver after racking up 205 yards receiving with three TDs. He also had 281 kickoff return yards, averaging 21.6 yards per return.

Keegan Thompson, Columbia. Another all-conference defender for the Eagles, this junior finished with 63 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. He also kicked four field goals and 22 extra points.

Brock Arpin, Waterloo. A senior defensive lineman, Arpin received all-conference recognition after finishing with 53 total tackles and three sacks.

Luke Ellis, Dupo. A sophomore running back, he rushed for 538 yards and six TDs this fall.

Austin Crider, Waterloo. A senior running back, Crider earned an all-conference nod after rushing for 546 yards and four TDs this season.

Kaden Roberts, Collin Groves and Henry Bivins, Waterloo. All three of these offensive linemen received all-conference honorable mentions for their work along with Steven Lopez to make Waterloo a potent offense.

Kason Moskop and Owen Menke, Columbia. Both of these offensive linemen were named all-conference for the Eagles. Both return to help pave the way for more offense next season.

Lynden Dougherty, Waterloo. This junior linebacker earned all-MVC accolades after recording 51 total tackles and a sack.

Justin Manning, Waterloo. A senior linebacker, he was an all-MVC selection after finishing with 45 total tackles, a sack and an interception.

Cooper Weik, Columbia. A junior defender, Weik received all-conference recognition after recording 61 total tackles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

Jacob Duncan, Dupo. A sophomore defensive lineman, he finished with 47 total tackles and three sacks.

Teegan Hargrove, Dupo. A senior defensive lineman, he finished with 47 total tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Jack Gedris, Waterloo. This senior defensive lineman was an all-conference selection.

Tyler Theobald, Waterloo. A junior defensive back, Theobald recorded two fumble recoveries and an interception to receive an all-conference nod.

Noah Pickering, Waterloo. This senior defensive back was an all-conference selection.

Brady Portell, Dupo. A sophomore wide receiver, he had 271 yards receiving and four TDs.

Conrad Lindhorst, Waterloo. A junior quarterback, he had seven rushing TDs and a two-point conversion in addition to 618 passing yards and six TD throws.

Logan Lambert, Dupo. This senior recorded 47 total tackles for the Tigers.