Hoops squads hangin’ around

Valmeyer’s Landon Roy goes up for a shot at home against Dupo on Monday. For more photos from this game, go to republictimes.smugmug.com.

The early going of the high school boys basketball season has shown promise for a few local teams.

Columbia (6-0) looks dominant, as evidenced by Friday’s 66-24 blasting of Wood River. Sam Donald had 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Eagles. Brody Landgraf added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Eagles won 41-37 Tuesday at Triad, battle Montgomery County (Mo.) at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., on Thursday night, and host Salem on Friday.

Donald is averaging 18.8 points and eight rebounds per contest so far this season.

Waterloo (5-2) picked up three recent wins.

On Friday, the Bulldogs won 57-47 at Triad. Alex Stell had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Reid Metzger scored 13 points and Tyler DeVilder scored 12 points.

Last Tuesday, it was a 71-68 victory for the Bulldogs over Wesclin. Stell had 24 points and 12 rebounds. Max Oswald added 18 points for Waterloo, which hosted Mehlville on Tuesday, winning 61-41.

Waterloo hosts Mascoutah on Friday and plays at cross-town rival Gibault on Saturday night.

Stell is averaging 21.8 points and 13.8 rebounds per game this season.

Gibault (2-3) lost 67-58 to Steeleville in the final game of the Trico Tournament on Saturday. Peyton Schaefer scored 18 points, with Hawks teammate Ryan Biffar scoring 15 and Colby Kincheloe adding 13 points.

Last Wednesday, Gibault edged past Red Bud, 52-51. The Hawks went on a 14-3 run in the fourth quarter to emerge victorious. Biffar scored 22 points, and Kincheloe added 10 points in the win.

Gibault played at New Athens on Tuesday in advance of its rivalry showdown this Saturday with the Bulldogs.

Biffar is Gibault’s leading scorer this season at 11.6 points per game.

Valmeyer (2-3) picked up a 55-45 victory at home on Monday over Dupo thanks to a good night from Landon Roy.

On Friday, Valmeyer lost 57-42 to Brentwood to close out Valley Park Tournament play. Aiden Crossin led the Pirates with 18 points.

On Thursday, it was a 42-39 loss for Valmeyer at the tourney against Bayless. Roy scored 15 points.

Valmeyer hosted Sparta on Tuesday and will host Marissa this Friday night.

Both Crossin and Roy are averaging about 16 points per game this season.

Dupo (0-4) lost 72-64 to Lebanon on Saturday.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers lost 57-39 to SIUE East St. Louis Charter.

Dupo hosts Grandview on Wednesday night.