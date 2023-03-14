Prep work underway for JB Bridge closure

Drivers who cross between Illinois and Missouri using the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on Interstate 255 over the Mississippi River should prepare for various traffic switches and lane closures over the next two weeks.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews are preparing the roadway to move westbound I-255 traffic on the interstate to the eastbound bridge on April 1.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction will use the eastbound bridge when that shift is complete. Crews will be completing various activities over the next two weeks to prepare for that shift.

All work is weather permitting.

Weekdays now through April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane is closed westbound from Illinois across the bridge.

Weeknights now through April 1 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., two lanes are closed eastbound starting at Telegraph Road and continuing across the bridge.

Wednesday, March 15, starting at 6 a.m., one lane on eastbound I-255 across the bridge will be closed around the clock through December.

Also on March 15 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., crews will close two lanes eastbound on I-255 starting at Telegraph Road and continuing across the bridge.

Crews will also close the ramp from Koch Road to I-255 during that time.

Weeknights starting Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., two lanes will be closed westbound starting in Illinois and continuing across the bridge.

On April 1, starting at 5 a.m., one lane will be closed on westbound I-255 across the bridge, around the clock, through December.

When traffic shifts, the ramp from westbound I-255 to Koch Road will also close.

For more on the JB Bridge project, click here.