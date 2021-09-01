Possible threat at Columbia business

Columbia police responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a possible bomb threat at Vapor Wize, 970 Columbia Center.

Initial reports are that an employee of the store was believed to be sending photos in an electronic group chat of a bomb they said would be “set off” today at the business.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies also responded to the business to assist Columbia police. A K-9 unit from St. Clair Special Emergency Services was also requested and placed on standby.

Neighboring businesses, including Great Clips and Ace Cleaners, were evacuated as a precaution.