Friday morning house fire in Waterloo

Pictured is the scene of the house fire early Friday morning in Waterloo.

The Waterloo and Red Bud fire departments responded about 4:15 a.m. Friday to a house fire at 1344 Summerfield Drive off Vandebrook Drive in Waterloo.

A passing jogger named Frank Weber noticed smoke coming from the residence and alerted its occupants, who exited safely. The homeowners are Brian and Leah Young.

The fire was knocked down within about 20 minutes. Waterloo Assistant Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said most of the damage occurred in the kitchen area of the home and spread to the attic.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Lloyd said the family is currently displaced as a result of the fire.