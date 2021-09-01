Fake money found in Columbia

The Columbia Police Department is alerting residents and local businesses after counterfeit money was discovered on Monday.

Police said counterfeit bills with four Chinese symbols on them were found in a trash can at the Wash N Go car wash at 226 Southwoods Drive.

“If any other local businesses believe they may have been a recipient of counterfeit money, we ask that they please contact the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151 and request to speak with an officer,” the police department posted on Facebook.