Police situation at Columbia laundromat ends peacefully

What started as a welfare check Tuesday afternoon ended peacefully Tuesday night after an approximately 4.5-hour standoff with police.

Two Columbia Police Department officers responded about 3 p.m. for a welfare check for 30-year-old Matthew J. Lane of Columbia.

Lane was the subject of the check after he exited his girlfriend’s car at the laundromat shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to emergency dispatch communication.

The woman called Columbia police around 3 p.m. because she had not seen or heard from him since that time.

Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said Lane appeared agitated when approached by the officers and barricaded himself in the bathroom of Big Al’s Dirty Laundry, 125 W. Locust Street in Columbia. Paul said Lane threatened multiple times to shoot officers.

Officers on the scene reported that he flashed something that may have been a gun in their direction before barricading himself in the bathroom. Paul could not confirm Lane had a gun.

“It was a rapidly evolving situation,” Paul said.

The Columbia Police Department called the Illinois State Police Tactical Response Team to assist with the situation. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Police Department, Dupo Police Department, Columbia Fire Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Columbia EMS also responded to the scene, along with the St. Clair County EMA Mobile Command Unit.

“A special thanks to the Illinois State Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo and Dupo police departments, Columbia and Waterloo fire departments and Columbia EMS,” Paul said.

Law enforcement evacuated residents from nearby businesses and set up a safety perimeter, blocking off Main Street about 4:30 p.m. No one else was in the laundromat with Lane at the time.

Lane surrendered to authorities “without incident” about 4.5 hours after the initial welfare check, Paul said.

Lane was transported to the Monroe County Jail.