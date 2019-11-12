House fire east of Waterloo

John Spytek photo

The Millstadt, Columbia, Waterloo and Hecker fire departments responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to a fully engulfed structure fire at 3845 Lower Saxtown Road east of Waterloo.

The departments were still extinguishing flames at 9:20 p.m.

