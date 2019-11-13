Valmeyer FFA student competes in national contest

While the Waterloo FFA won a national award at the recently concluded National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, a Valmeyer FFA student also represented her chapter well.

Cadence Shipes, a Valmeyer High School sophomore, was one of only 42 FFA members to compete at the national talent contest at the event.

“I think I did really well for what I was expecting to do,” the 15-year-old said.

Shipes, who sings and plays the ukulele, has been involved in both those pursuits since a young age.

“I’ve always kind of sang ever since I was really, really young, and my mom always encouraged it,” she said. “I’ve worked on my voice since then…”

Read more in the Nov. 13 edition of the Republic-Times, or click here to subscribe.