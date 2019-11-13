Betty’s Barber Shop turns 25

Betty’s Barber Shop – home of the “Sweet Betty Fade” with barbers Betty Jackson and her daughter Monica Lanter – has been serving customers on Columbia’s South Main Street for a quarter decade.

Betty began the shop in 1995 after receiving her barber license from Belleville Barber College and estimates she has since given thousands of haircuts.

She had previously worked for Mallinckrodt Medical in St. Louis before the company closed the plant where she worked.

As part of the layoff package from Mallinckrodt, employees were given free schooling and Betty felt the choice was obvious.

“I used to cut my husband’s hair all the time and I guess I got pretty good at it,” Betty laughed while recalling the reason for opening her shop.

