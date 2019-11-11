Wintry weather crashes on Monday

By
Republic-Times
-
281
Pictured courtesy of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, a driver lost a boat on Route 3 as light snow falls early Monday afternoon.

The wintry weather on Monday afternoon resulted in a few crashes in Monroe County. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported.

About 3:30 p.m., the Valmeyer Fire Department and other emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Bluff Road between old Valmeyer and KK Road. The vehicle was on its roof, but injuries were believed minor.

Earlier minor crashes were reported on Route 3 between Columbia and Waterloo and on I-255.

At 3:45 p.m., the Waterloo Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound at Hanover Road. The vehicle was in the center median. A second crash was reported in the same area just a few minutes later.

An incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. by Columbia and St. Louis County Police on the eastbound lane of the JB Bridge.

At 4:30 p.m., a car was reported to be in a ditch on Centerville Road near 158 in Columbia.

Emergency personnel were reporting slick roadways throughout the county, especially bridges and overpasses. Motorists are urged to avoid travel if possible.

