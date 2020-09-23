Police pursuit passes through Monroe County

Area law enforcement agencies attempted to pull over a suspect about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday driving a maroon Dodge Charger with Illinois plates that apparently fled from Belleville in connection with an aggravated discharge of firearm report.

Smithton police issued an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast for neighboring agencies to assist in the pursuit, which continued on Douglas Road at Foley Park toward Millstadt approaching Floraville Road at speeds near 100 miles per hour. The pursuit continued onto Route 158 from Millstadt to Columbia, then onto Route 3 and Bluff Road in Columbia north onto I-255. It apparently avoided stop sticks placed on Route 3.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia police assisted in the pursuit as it passed through Columbia. From I-255, the vehicle continued west past the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into St. Louis County.

The FOX2 SkyFox helicopter picked up the pursuit, showing that the vehicle stopped in south St. Louis city, where the suspect was still believed to be at large. The vehicle was seen pulling into a garage near the streets of Broadway and Nebraska in St. Louis.

