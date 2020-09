An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued following an attempted forgery attempt at Simmons Bank, 180 Admiral Trost Drive in Columbia, and fleeing from a traffic stop attempt about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The black male suspect, driving a black Nissan Rogue with Alabama plates, was also wanted for a theft in Dupo. The vehicle was last seen on I-255 northbound at mile marker 8.