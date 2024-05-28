Police Blotter | 5-22-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 13

Betsy A. Klug, 49, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Klug was also cited for speeding.

May 14

Emergency personnel responded about 4:50 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash with injury in the 1000 block of North Main Street across from Columbia’s public safety complex. A black 2002 Ford pickup truck driven by former Columbia police chief Jerry Paul, 57, was attempting to turn left onto Crestview Drive from southbound on Main Street when it was rear-ended by a red 1996 Jeep driven by a 16-year-old Columbia male. The force of the collision pushed the truck into a city sign and a bush. Paul was transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of minor injuries. The uninjured 16-year-old was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Illinois State Police

May 15

The Hecker Fire Department assisted ISP in responding to a crash about 4 p.m. on Route 159 near the intersection of Spaldt Road. A white 2003 Ford F-150 slowed down in preparation to turn left onto eastbound Spaldt Road. A black 2018 Jeep failed to reduce its speed in time to avoid the crash and rear-ended the truck. No injuries were reported on scene. The driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Olivia L. Noethen of Lenzburg, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Millstadt Police

May 15

An officer responded to an address on North Jefferson Street to investigate a subject who was violating an order of protection that was issued the previous week. Dustin J. Walker, 33, of St. Louis, was charged with violating an order of protection.

Missouri Highway Patrol

May 16

A two-vehicle injury crash occurred about 12:35 p.m. on Route 61 north of I-55 in Jefferson County. A northbound 2024 Kenworth driven by Brent A. Carron, 48, of Maeystown, that was towing another unit was attempting to turn left when it was rear-ended by a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by William A. Mounce, 82, of French Village, Mo. Carron was not injured. Mounce was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries classified as moderate.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 17

Casey M. Miller, 38, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI at 4:55 p.m. on North Market Street at Covington Drive in Waterloo.

May 20

Douglas A. Lloyd, 60, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI at 12:52 a.m. on Kaskaskia Road at Fults Road.

Waterloo Police

May 15

Joseph M. Edmonds, 37, of Cahokia Heights, was charged with theft for allegedly exercising unauthorized control over a mountain bike in connection with an April 29 incident.

Kelly E. Heusohn, 41, of Waterloo, was charged with allowing truancy as a guardian for allegedly allowing a 15-year-old in her custody to be absent from school more than 34 days.

Deanna L. Pratt, 55, of Waterloo, was charged with allowing truancy as a guardian for allegedly allowing a 12-year-old in her custody to “persist in truancy.”

May 20

Emergency personnel responded about 5:40 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Marketplace Drive. The vehicles involved were a Jeep, which pulled into the Dairy Queen parking lot, and a Chevy SUV. None of those involved required medical transport. The Waterloo Fire Department assisted with traffic control.