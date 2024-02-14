Police Blotter | 2-7-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 30

Andrea Kay Delay, 30, of Dupo, was arrested on a Jefferson County (Mo.) warrant and for obstructing ID in the 11 South parking lot.

Rudy A. Serna, 20, of East St. Louis, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) on I-255.

Feb. 2

A four-vehicle chain reaction crash occurred about 7:45 a.m. on Route 3 northbound at Wedgewood Drive just south of North Main Street. Police believe motorists were possibly distracted by an officer assisting a motorist on the side of the road in that area at the time of the incident. A trailing vehicle rear-ended the vehicle in front of it, resulting in that vehicle doing the same, and so on. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police are investigating a theft from CVS Pharmacy, 100 Admiral Trost Drive, The theft occurred about 9:40 a.m. but was not reported to police until nearly two hours later. A female believed to be in her 20s left the store carrying various toiletry items without paying. She entered an older model white SUV with no rear plate, damage on the front end and ribbon magnets on the front passenger side. The SUV was driven by a man and was last seen turning onto Route 3 southbound in Columbia.

Edward J. Trenary, 57, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. for DUI and speeding on Route 3 northbound at Palmer Road.

Feb. 3

Leta A. Casagrande, 46, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 2:20 a.m. for DUI, speeding and expired registration on Eagle Drive at Route 3.

Feb. 4

Vincent V. Johnson, 29, of St. Peters, Mo., was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), no insurance and expired registration on Route 3 at Mark Drive.

Feb. 5

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 8:15 a.m. for the report of a man standing and looking over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge above the Mississippi River on I-255. The man was safely talked into being transported by Mehlville (Mo.) Fire & Rescue ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation. Other responding agencies included Columbia police, fire department and EMS, along with the St. Louis County Police Department.

Feb. 6

Scott Furkin, 34, of Belleville, was arrested for residential burglary and vehicle theft in connection with a Feb. 3 incident in the 800 block of Meadowview Lane. Forced entry was made into the garage and a black 2019 Ford Ranger was stolen from inside the garage. Police stressed that this was not a random criminal act, as the suspect knew the victims. The Ford Ranger was recovered in Maryland Heights, Mo., and will be returned to its owners.

Illinois State Police

Feb. 4

Emergency personnel responded about 7:45 p.m. to an overturned vehicle in the area of Route 158 near Limestone Lane between Columbia and Millstadt. ISP said that for unknown reasons, a 2018 Ford Fiesta driven by David E. Hanks, 56, of Panama City, Fla., went off the roadway and rolled over in a field. Hanks was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 25

At 3:25 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Washington Street and Jefferson Street for a report of a vehicle parked in the roadway. Upon investigating, police arrested the driver, Tiffany N. Nicks, 41, of East St. Louis, for DUI and unlawful parking.

Jan. 30

At 3 a.m., Jacob J.E. Burton, 24, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. He was also cited for improper use of registration during a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Jefferson Street.

Feb. 4

Shortly before 9 a.m., Michael S. Riley, 47, of Millstadt, was arrested on an outstanding St. Clair County traffic warrant and cited for driving while revoked on Veterans Drive and Laurel Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 1

Christopher G. Kaltenbronn, 47, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI at 11:25 a.m. in the 7200 block of D Road.

Feb. 3

Josiah S. Abbott, 30, of Tamaroa, was arrested on I-255 for a Perry County failure to appear warrant.

Jesse E. Sellers, 45, of Waterloo, was charged with felony violating an order of protection (prior conviction) for being within 500 feet of the person for whom the order was issued.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 31

Bryan L. Scott, 27, of Freeburg, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), driving while license suspended, expired registration and no insurance on Route 3 at Plaza Drive.

Feb. 2

Michael Knaup, 23, and Rachael Fremont, 20, both of Dupo, were each charged with felony retial theft after allegedly stealing two tool items with a total value exceeding $700 from Rural King, 7:40 N. Market Street, shortly before 5:20 p.m.

Feb. 5

Emergency personnel responded about 4 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Marketplace Drive near McDonald’s in Waterloo. None of those involved in the crash required medical transport from the scene, police said.