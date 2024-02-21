Police Blotter | 2-14-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 7

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2:15 a.m. for the report of a female subject standing outside of her vehicle on the Missouri side of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge over the Mississippi River on I-255 eastbound with the possible intent to jump. Assisting St. Louis County police, fire and EMS personnel with the incident included the Illinois State Police, Columbia Police Department, Columbia EMS and Columbia Fire Department. The incident ended peacefully shortly before 5 a.m.

Emergency personnel responded about 9:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on North Main Street at Temple Street. Initial reports from the scene indicated a female driver sustained minor facial injuries in the crash.

Feb. 10

Officers responded to multiple reports of rocks being thrown from the Fish Lake overpass above I-255 about 6 p.m. One motorist reported a cracked windshield and another motorist reported scratches on the roof of their vehicle. A possible suspect vehicle was a white car with multiple young male occupants.

MEGSI

Feb. 10

Meeyatta L. Graham, 30, of St. Louis, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and cocaine).

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 6

Matthew D. Brawley, 32, of Columbia, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department by the annual registration deadline of Feb. 1.

Feb. 7

Jerry Moore Jr., 44, of Centerville, was charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding police for traveling at a rate of speed 21 miles per hour over the posted limit after being signaled to stop. Moore was also charged with driving while license suspended.

Amanda K. Wilder, 47, of Hazelwood, Mo., was charged with unlawful display of title/license plates and expired registration.

Feb. 11

Steven R. Laske, 42, of St. Louis, was charged with DUI at 1:35 a.m. on Route 3 near the I-255 exit in Columbia. Laske was also charged with disregarding a traffic signal and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 23

Brayden A. Mazdra, 18, and Owyn J. Edwards, 18, both of Waterloo, were cited for allegedly being in possession of an alternative nicotine device (e-cig) at Waterloo High School, 505 E. Bulldog Boulevard.

Jan. 31

Brandon C. Stephen, 19, of Waterloo, was cited for conduct in a public place for allegedly fighting at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 726 N. Market Street.

Feb. 7

Jathan L. Thompson, 28, of Fenton, Mo., was charged with inappropriate dumping of yard waste for allegedly using the Waterloo City Dump as a non-resident on Dec. 14.

Feb. 7

Kimberly D. Roland, 56, of Red Bud, was arrested at about 3:15 a.m. for DUI, unlawful possession of cannabis and illegal transportation of alcohol at Caliber Collision, 1353 N. Illinois Route 3.

Feb. 9

Lisa M. Ezzell, 48, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 3:50 p.m. for retail theft and unlawful possession of cannabis at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.