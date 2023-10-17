Police Blotter | 10-11-23

Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 8

Matthew M. Hoffman, 18, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Temple Street for burglary to motor vehicle after multiple unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered.

Macie N. Block, 24, of St. Louis, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis and improper lane usage on I-255.

Oct. 9

Logan R. Berryman, 32, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. for DUI on Quarry Road at Palmer Creek Drive.

MEGSI

Oct. 2

Chad A. Jenkins, 42, of Casey, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Oct. 6

Caleb M. Springer, 32, of East Alton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 7

At 4:23 p.m., Cory E. Bartlett, 37, of Belleville, was arrested on multiple St. Clair County traffic warrants and also cited for driving while license suspended and suspended registration on Washington Street at Kossuth Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 2

Emergency personnel responded about 5:25 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 156 near Old Orchard Lane just west of Waterloo. A 2019 Merz Sprinter van driven by John L. Davis, 28, of St. Louis for Amazon was stopped at the stop sign on Old Orchard Lane and pulled out onto Route 156 in front of a 2017 Buick Enclave driven by Aimee Dillenberger, 25, of Waterloo, which was traveling east on Route 156. Davis was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County by Monroe County EMS for treatment of unspecified injuries. Dillenberger and two juvenile passengers in her vehicle were evaluated by Monroe County EMS and later transported to Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis by family.

Oct. 3

Michael J. Medford, 46, of Dupo, was arrested on a St. Louis warrant for burglary on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

Oct. 6

Cassandra L. Eldridge, 28, of Hartford, was charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution, that being the Monroe County Jail. She was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Oct. 7

Kenneth P. Jones, 48, of East St. Louis, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Jeanie M. Gonczy, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Route 3 at South Main Street in Columbia.

Oct. 8

Domenico S. Anderton, 24, of Granite City, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Chance D. Windes, 29, of Evansville, was arrested on Randolph and St. Clair County warrants.