Police Blotter | 10-4-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 27

Gavin E. Long, 20, of Fults, was charged with giving or selling liquor to a minor at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street, in connection with a Sept. 22 incident.

Sept. 28

Carmen A. Chacon, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving without a license at 3:03 p.m. on Gedern Drive near Quarry Road.

The Columbia Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted area law enforcement agencies with a pursuit that started out of the area and ended near Dupo. At about 11:10 p.m., local police were alerted of a teal Ford Mustang that eluded Sauget police and was traveling about 100 miles per hour on I-255 southbound. The car had already made it over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into St. Louis County by the time officers could respond. The Mustang continued to I-55 north, then exited onto Lindbergh Boulevard and continued to Lemay Ferry Road before taking Telegraph Road northbound onto I-255 eastbound back toward Illinois. A Columbia officer set up a spike strip on I-255 at that time, which successfully punctured one of the car’s tires. The car continued north on I-255 before finally crashing into a guardrail at the Dupo exit. No injuries were reported in the crash. Sauget police took two women into custody at that time.

Oct. 1

Tiyanni T. Howard, 21, of Centreville, was arrested shortly after 2:45 a.m. on a St. Clair County warrant and for no insurance, speeding and driving while license suspended.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 22

At 6:06 p.m., police received a call for a possible DUI driver traveling toward town on Urbana Road. The caller stated the vehicle nearly crashed several times. Police located the vehicle and stopped it on Liederkranz Lane. Julie A. Walsh, 44, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 23

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at EE Road near the Monroe County YMCA. A 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by James R. Pace, 80, of Waterloo, was attempting to cross Route 3 northbound from EE Road to turn left onto Route 3 southbound when it collided with a 2016 Ford F350 driven by Carl S. Free, 63, of Waterloo, which was traveling north on Route 3. Pace was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County via Columbia EMS for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Oct. 1

Dajah M. Jones, 21, of Centreville, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

Oct. 2

Tyler J. Bolam, 30, of New Athens, was arrested on a St. Clair County failure to appear warrant on LL Road at Rustic Wood Lane.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Oct. 3

Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a pickup truck pulling a trailer on Route 159 at Club Congress Road just north of Hecker at about 2:15 p.m. A responding Hecker firefighter reported there were no injuries sustained in the crash, but that there was road blockage.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 29

Waterloo School District administration contacted police out of an abundance of caution after it was reported that a young elementary student on a bus traveling home made mention of possibly possessing a firearm. Police said the claim was unfounded. School officials said the initial claim from the student was found to have not been made in a threatening manner. While the matter was investigated, the bus in question was parked near the Waterloo Schnucks where several parents picked up their students and the bus then continued on its regular route.

Oct. 1

Five juveniles were cited for curfew violations.