Police Blotter | 9-27-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 15

Tony A.E. Webb, 42, of Columbia, was charged with burglary after allegedly entering an unlocked vehicle in the parking lot of TopShooters Sports Bar, 531 Old Route 3. Webb, who allegedly stole a laptop from the vehicle, was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Sept. 20

Emergency personnel responded at about 11:40 p.m. to a two-vehicle non-injury crash on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway in Columbia. The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and car.

Sept. 25

The report of an employee’s wallet stolen out of her purse at Jan’s Hallmark, 830 Columbia Centre, is under investigation. The alleged theft occurred on Sept. 24.

Sept. 26

Emergency personnel responded about 5:35 p.m. to a crash on the ramp from Route 158 to northbound Route 3. A female occupant of the vehicle reportedly struck her head during the collision, but declined medical transport at the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 19

Tyrell A. Overhiser, 37, of Cullman, Ala., was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly having in his possession an uncased and loaded semi-automatic Pura Ordinance P14 pistol while also in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Route 3 near T Road south of Waterloo.

William R. Johnson, 75, of Cahokia, was arrested for DUI and violation of license class (1st and 2nd division) at 10:57 p.m. on I-255 near mile marker 5.8 in Columbia.

Sept. 22

Roy Edwards Jr., 49, and Renee M. Grasle, 46, both of Hillsboro, Mo., were each charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Sept. 23

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at EE Road near the Monroe County YMCA south of Columbia. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Sept. 25

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:10 a.m. to a crash in the 6900 block of Triple Lakes Road near Millstadt. Assisting the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department with the crash were the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department and Columbia EMS. One person was transported by ambulance to Belleville Memorial Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Valmeyer Police

Sept. 25

The Valmeyer Fire Department assisted police in responding shortly after 10:20 a.m. to the report of a gas main struck by an excavator near Valmeyer Village Hall, 260 Knobloch Boulevard. The property is located across from the school complex, which was evacuated along with surrounding homes as a precaution. No injuries were reported in the incident. An independent contractor conducting work accidentally struck the gas line. The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the village to provide assistance. The scene was reported to be secure by about 1 p.m., after which it was deemed safe for affected residents to return to their homes.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 17

Brian K. Fox, 42, of Pittsfield, was arrested at about 10 a.m. for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) and driving while license revoked at Mobil On The Run, 1000 N. Illinois Route 3.

Sept. 20

Martez T. Stewart, 38, of Cahokia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (ecstacy) and unlawful possession of cannabis (driver).

Sept. 21

Steven M. Gulley, 37, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal trespass to a residence in the 400 block of South Market Street. Gulley was also charged with criminal damage to property ($500-$10,000).

Sept. 22

Tyler J. Ervin, 23, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI at 10:03 p.m. on North Moore Street near Gall Road. Ervin was also charged with failure to reduce speed.