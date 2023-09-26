Police Blotter | 9-20-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 15

Emergency personnel responded about 9:10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and North Main Street. A 2001 Ford pickup driven by Norman Klages, 93, of Mehlville, Mo., was attempting to turn left onto North Main Street with a flashing yellow arrow from southbound Route 3 when his truck collided with a 2015 Lincoln sedan driven by Alec Broske, 25, of Columbia, which was traveling north on Route 3. Klages was cited for failure to yield-turning left. No medical transport was required from the scene.

Sept. 16

The Columbia Fire Department responded with assistance from Columbia EMS and police to a small fire inside a residence in the 700 block of East Cherry Street at 1:10 p.m. The fire was due to a dryer, with smoke and small flames observed upon arrival. The fire was reported to be extinguished at 1:25 p.m., with firefighters remaining on scene a short while longer for ventilation of smoke from the structure.

Samantha Morton, 36, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly before 9:15 p.m. for DUI, driving while license revoked and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at Route 158.

Sept. 19

Kevin N. Mills, 43, of St. Louis, was charged with battery (physical contact), and Carrie M. Kapper, 40, of Columbia, was charged with battery (bodily harm), both in connection with a Sept. 3 incident in the 200 block of Goodhaven Drive.

MEGSI

Sept. 11

A 38-year-old woman faces felony drug charges following her arrest at an apartment in the 200 block of North Main Street near the old fire station in Waterloo. Mystry D. Scott of Waterloo was charged with methamphetamine trafficking, meth delivery and possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms). The meth trafficking charge alleges she brought meth into Illinois from out of state for the purpose of dealing to another.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 9

At 12:05 p.m., police received a report of a reckless driver headed into town on Route 158 from Belleville. The caller advised they observed the vehicle make contact with another vehicle at Washington and Jefferson streets. The Millstadt officer located the suspect vehicle and driver in the 100 block of North Lafayette Street. The driver, Michael E. Ellis Jr., 41, of Millstadt, was charged with DUI.

Sept. 11

At 5:39 p.m., police received a report of a subject violating an order of protection on East Mill Street. The subject was at a protected address and made contact with a family member that is protected in the order. The suspect had already left prior to police arrival. On Sept. 13, the suspect was apprehended at a residence in Belleville. Nicholas E. Christie, 36 formerly of Millstadt, was charged with two counts of violation of an order of protection.

Sept. 16

At 2:05 a.m., Ryan M. Moser, 39, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and suspended registration on South Jefferson Street at Oak Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 11

Edward J. Harris, 54, of Collinsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and felony driving while license revoked (fifth offense).

Craig M. Davis, 35, of St. Louis, was charged with armed violence (category 1) for having in his possession a 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun while also being in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Sept. 15

Police are on the lookout for a brown Ford passenger car with Missouri plates that sped away from officers in Monroe County. At about 11:25 a.m., a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car after it was determined the plates – which returned to a 2021 Mazda sedan – didn’t match. The deputy pursued the car – driven by a Black male – north on Route 3 in Columbia, after which Columbia officers provided assistance. The car continued north on Route 3 and then west on I-255 with speeds reaching approximately 95 miles per hour. The car continued to speed west past the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into St. Louis County, after which local law enforcement terminated pursuit due to the high speed. The suspect vehicle was last seen continuing west on I-255 past Telegraph Road.

Jamal C. Williams, 30, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on I-255 on a St. Clair County warrant for resisting a police officer/correctional employee.

Spencer W. Sukup, 23, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. for DUI on Route 3 at FF Road.

Sept. 17

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 12:45 a.m. for a rollover crash in the area of Konarcik Road and Heck Drive near the entrance to Konarcik Park in Waterloo. A 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by Kolton S. May, 27, of Fults, sustained heavy damage as a result of the crash. May was transported by Monroe County EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. He was communicating with first responders on scene. The crash remains under investigation.