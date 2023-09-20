Police Blotter | 9-13-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 1 – Austin D. Robertson, 31, of Columbia, was charged with obtaining a substance by fraud. Court records indicate Robertson allegedly provided a false police report June 17 in an attempt to obtain Adderall, knowing the report did not contain information regarding stolen medication.

Sept. 6 – A phone call to SSM Health Medical Group office at 11 South in Columbia was brief cause for alarm. At about 9:40 a.m., a man from New Athens called the medical office to express frustration about his wife’s recent diagnosis there and her overall medical situation. The medical office contacted police due to some of the language used in the phone call – particularly the man’s statement of a possible “mercy killing.” Columbia police went to 11 South, and the building was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution. New Athens police were able to make contact with the man who made the call, and he explained he was simply upset and meant no harm to others with his comments over the phone. Columbia police sent a report of this incident to the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges.

Sept. 9 – Police are investigating multiple reports of early morning burglaries to motor vehicles that occurred off Rueck Road in Columbia. A total of four vehicles, all unlocked, were unlawfully entered sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. One vehicle was entered in the 400 block of Fairfax Drive, with others entered in the 400 block of Wernings Drive and 1100 block of Marien Drive. Police said only loose change was taken from a couple of the vehicles, with a purse stolen out of another. The suspect can only be described at this time as a male subject wearing a mask and hoodie. Anyone with surveillance footage in that area of Columbia, or with information relating to these incidents is asked to call 618-281-5151.

Sept. 11 – A four-car chain reaction fender-bender occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 3 northbound at North Main Street, with no injuries reported. Police said the driver of a black Dodge Durango “looked down” for a bit and didn’t slow down for traffic stopped at the intersection, colliding with a vehicle which in turn hit another vehicle that did the same to the vehicle in front of it. Only the Dodge had to be towed from the scene.

Sept. 11 – The theft of a picnic table and four chairs outside of Pair of Dice, 105 W. Kunz Street, is under investigation. The incident occurred sometime between 1-11 a.m. Sept. 10.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 30 – Shortly after 11:20 a.m., an officer responded to assist the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department after a stolen vehicle that had fled from a deputy was found in a corn field at Schmidt Lane and High Prairie School Road east of Millstadt Sportsman’s Club. A search of the surrounding area resulted in the suspect not being located at that time. Shortly before 8 p.m., a Millstadt officer received a report of a suspicious person walking on East Madison Street. This caller had seen the individual earlier close to the area of where the stolen vehicle was left. The Millstadt officer located this suspect in the 400 block of East Madison Street. A Millstadt officer assigned to the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force joined a Smithton police officer in assisting at this time. The suspect was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine as well as items linked to the stolen vehicle. The suspect also lied about his identity and was taken into custody. Ivan F. Jones, 51, of Red Bud, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, obstructing identification and reckless driving. Bond was set at $100,000. Jones also has probation warrants out of Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 6 – Kenneth M. Moore, 41, of Dupo, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant (unlicensed) on I-255.

Sept. 9 – Cynthia K. Mitchell, 47, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested for a St. Clair County failure to appear warrant and driving while license suspended on I-255.

Sept. 10 – Kyle W. Steibel, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 1:15 a.m. for DUI on Gedern Drive at Quarry Road in Columbia.

Sept. 10 – Emergency personnel responded about 3:30 a.m. to the report of a side-by-side UTV that had rolled into a ditch and trapped its male driver underneath. The incident occurred in the 7000 block of Faust Road near Horse Creek just north of Ames.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 17 – Marco Perez-Castellanos, 24, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI shortly before 3:15 a.m. at Lakeview Park.

Aug. 26 – James P. Hildreth, 29, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Route 3 at David Street.

Sept. 3 – Katelyn K. Mounce, 28, of Smithton, was cited about 10:30 a.m. for littering from a motor vehicle on South Market Street at Fourth Street.

Sept. 9 – Wayne L. Kohlmeier, 76, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly after 8:15 p.m. for DUI, improper lane usage and speeding on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue.