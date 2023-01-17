Police Blotter | 1-11-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 30 – Police and EMS responded to the Columbia Lakes apartments in the morning for a 41-year-old female who intentionally overdosed on a mixture of medications. The woman was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South, where her condition was not known.

Jan. 1 – Matthew J. Tutor, 26, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. for DUI, improper turn signal, no insurance and speeding on Route 3 at Hill Castle Lane.

Jan. 2 – Dylan J. Michael, 29, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 12:30 a.m. for domestic battery at 16 Bradington Place. Also charged in the incident was Madelyn McGinnis-Michael, 25, of Columbia, for criminal damage to property.

Jan. 4 – Tony R.C. Johnson, 37, of St. Louis, was arrested for illegal transportation of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving while license suspended, no insurance and expired registration on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive.

Jan. 6 – Police are investigating the theft of a tailgate from a truck on the lot of George Weber Chevrolet, 701 Old Route 3. The suspect vehicle was identified as a red 2019 Dodge 2500. Shortly after 10:50 p.m. Jan. 5, a suspect from that truck stole a tailgate from a red 2022 Dodge 2500 on the Weber lot. The value of the stolen tailgate is $2,000. Anyone with information is asked to call 618-281-5151.

Jan. 10 – Emergency personnel responded about 6:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and South Main Street. One vehicle came to rest on its side following the collision. No serious injuries were reported.

Illinois State Police

Jan. 6 – Shortly before 8:50 a.m. on Route 159 southbound just north of Probst Road near Hecker, a red 2012 Ford Escape driven by Cynthia A. Meinardi, 73, of Belleville, suffered a medical emergency and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck the ditch and overturned. Meinardi was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois

Dec. 31 – Richard A. Lowery, 59, of Cahokia; Scott A. Magourik, 55, of Cahokia; Darrel W. Smith, 52, of East Carondelet; and Andryia R. Ciacco, 30, of Cahokia, were all charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) following an incident that occurred in Monroe County.

Jan. 1 – Paul L. Schneider, 63, and Sarah A. Jones, 47, both of Waterloo, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine following an incident in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 3 – London F. Davis, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested for driving while license suspended and on a Collinsville Police Department warrant on I-255.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 27 – Joseph P. Dugan, 72, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal damage to property ($500-10,000) for allegedly damaging a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in the 400 block of N. Library Street on Dec. 8.

Dec. 28 – Robert L. Goetz, 71, of Cahokia, was charged with violating an order of protection in connection with a June 26 incident during which Goetz was within 500 feet of the protected party.

Jan. 10 – Sophia R. Feurer, 18, of Dupo, was cited shortly after 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Library Street for unlawful consumption of alcohol.

Kegan Phillips, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 1:30 a.m. for DUI, no insurance and improper lane usage on South Church Street at Mill Street.