Piranhas remain unbeaten

On July 6, the Waterloo Piranhas traveled to Columbia to take on a tough Hurricanes squad, looking to keep their record perfect this summer.

Both teams brought out their best in a close match.

Early on, a starting block break forced swimmers to use just five lanes. Because of that, the meet lasted longer than usual.

The teams were on the 55th event of 73 for the meet when lightning was seen in the area. As it was already 9:45 p.m., coaches decided to call the meet final and send the swimmers home.

The Piranhas were fortunate to be ahead in points 222-207, so they moved their record to 6-0 on the season.

Waterloo was supposed to travel to Vandalia on Saturday, but due to overnight storms and lingering bad weather in the Vandalia area, the meet was cancelled.

The final regular meet of the year for the Piranhas is this Wednesday, July 13, at the Monroe County YMCA against Sparta.

After that, the team will have 10 days to prepare for the Kaskaskia Conference Swim Meet taking place July 23 in Sparta.