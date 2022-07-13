WHS all-conference athletes

Several student-athletes from Waterloo High School received recognition from the Mississippi Valley Conference for their efforts in spring sports.

In baseball, Waterloo’s Evan Davis was named first team all-conference at shortstop and Aidan Karsten received honorable mention as a pitcher.

In softball, Waterloo’s Mia Miller was named first team all-conference as a pitcher, Jada Voelker earned first team all-MVC on defense, Maddie Davis was second team all-conference at shortstop and Lyndsey Marquardt received honorable mention as an outfielder.

In girls soccer, Waterloo’s Karley Kinzinger (defense), Payton Richter (forward) and Ellie Schwehr (midfield) were all named first team all-MVC, Sophie Colson (forward) and Josie Briggs (defense) received second team conference honors and Lexi Stephens (goalkeeper), Megan Jung (midfield) and Megan O’Donnell (midfield) received honorable mention in the conference.

In girls track, first team all-MVC honors went to Molly Grohmann (high jump), Marah Johnston (100 meter hurdles) and the 4×400 relay of Grohmann, Johnston, Kristin Smith and Taylor Thorsten.

Second team all-MVC honors went to Danielle Mudd (3200 meter run), Angelyn Kanyuck (1600 meter), Ellin Lunk (triple jump) and the 4×200 meter relay team of Grohmann, Carleigh McFarlane, Smith and Thorsten,

Earning third team all-MVC were Ava Rau (3200 meter run), Cameron Crump (1600 meter run), McFarlane (200 meter run) and the 4×100 meter relay team of Johnston, London Barringer, Lunk and McFarlane.

In boys track, Joe Schwartz was first team all-conference in the 800 meter run and Jason Hooser was second team all-conference in the discus.