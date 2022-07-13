Fleming makes MLB return

Josh Fleming

Columbia native Josh Fleming received a brief call-up from Triple-A to pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox on July 4.

Fleming (2-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits over five innings Monday, striking out four and walking none while taking the loss.

Fleming took the mound after two shutout frames from Tampa Bay starter Jalen Beeks.

Fleming bobbled a tapper that could have been a double play in the eighth inning, resulting in two runs scored.

Fleming began the season with Tampa Bay, but found himself down at Triple-A Durham just six games into 2022.

Eight games (seven starts) in Triple-A showed encouraging results. The southpaw went 7-1 with a 2.36 ERA, allowing 13 runs (12 earned) with 33 strikeouts and eight walks in 45 and two-thirds innings.

Shortly after the July 4 game, Fleming was optioned back to Durham to make way for another starting pitcher’s activation from the family medical emergency list.

For his major league career, Fleming has a record of 17-12 with a 4.78 ERA in 40 games (18 starts) and 111 strikeouts compared to 47 walks over 160 total innings pitched.