The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS assisted the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in responding shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to 7677 Triple Lakes Road east of Dupo after a person became trapped underneath a zero-turn lawn mower that had overturned.

An arriving deputy said the subject was not seriously injured in the incident, but EMS personnel did transport the person to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

The fire department cleared the scene at 3:24 p.m.