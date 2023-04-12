Randolph, St.Clair County races decided

For our readers in neighboring Randolph and St. Clair counties, there were multiple contested races decided on April 4.

While vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by April 4, election authorities accept mail-in ballots for two weeks after an election, which would be April 18.

In Randolph County results, Susan Harbaugh will continue as mayor of Red Bud after defeating challenger Daniel Brotz in last Tuesday’s election. As of Monday, the Randolph County Clerk’s Office reported that Harbaugh has 53 percent of the vote to Brotz’s 40 percent, or a ballot count of 481 to 356.

There were six candidates for four seats on the Prairie du Rocher School Board: Daryl Roy, Kimberly Deterding, Elizabeth Mudd, Jeremy Volkmar, Amanda Candler and Leann Walker. The top four vote-getters as of this writing are Candler (117), Walker (95), Deterding (88) and Mudd (86).

In St. Clair County results, there were seven candidates seeking three seats on the Millstadt School Board, with not more than one coming from the incorporated area. The incorporated candidates were Matt Milton and Raymond Rayburn. The unincorporated candidates were Gary Huwer, Stacy Belosi, Robert Dahm, Luke Linnemann and Josh Froese. The top three vote-getters are Huwer (614), Belosi (597) and Milton (543).

There were four candidates seeking three seats on the Dupo Village Board: Joe Basinski, Ken Phillips, Kerry Foster and James Paxton. The top three vote-getters are Phillips (135), Basinski (117) and Foster (115).

There were four candidates seeking three seats on the Smithton Village Board: James Hildreth, Todd Reyling, James Mourey Sr. and Charles Rogers III. The top three vote-getters are Reyling (370), Mourey (265) and Rogers (261).