PDR police seeking reckless dirt bikers

The Prairie du Rocher Police Department is seeking input from the public in identifying the drivers of dirt bikes who may have endangered the public just prior to the start of Saturday’s annual Rendezvous parade in the village.

According to Prairie du Rocher Mayor Mark Wilson, in addition to traveling about 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, one of the bikers performed wheelies near where many had gathered to watch the early evening parade, nearly striking a child.

Another parade watcher said she witnessed a dirt bike speeding down the village’s main road just minutes before the parade, weaving through vehicles at a high rate of speed west out of town toward Fort de Chartres.

A village police officer followed the bike in a fast pursuit that did not end up finding the suspect or suspects.

“He was driving an illegal vehicle on a public roadway, endangering all those in the area,” Wilson stated about the dirt bike rider in a post on Facebook. “There are a lot more details that I cannot discuss, but I will add that we will not turn our head to illegal activity.”

It is believed this isn’t the first time local police have dealt with these suspects for similar activity.

The mayor added that police have obtained several photos of the suspects and are actively tracking leads.

Anyone with information may call Prairie du Rocher Village Hall at 618-284-7171.