Drug and burglary charges for local man

A Columbia man is facing drug charges locally and burglary charges in Missouri following his arrest last week.

The Columbia Police Department said Eric J. Frierdich, 38, of Columbia, was arrested following a May 30 traffic stop and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (xanax, alazopram).

The CPD said Frierdich’s arrest came as a result of an investigation conducted in conjunction with the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, which includes a CPD officer assigned to the task force.

Frierdich was also wanted on an active felony warrant out of Camden County, Mo.

Frierdich faces a first degree burglary charge in that county following several thefts from the Walmart in Osage Beach, Mo. Court information alleges that Frierdich stole Pokemon, basketball and baseball cards from that store with an estimated total value of $890.52.

In addition, Frierdich is facing a 2023 possession of controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoid) charge in Jefferson County, Mo.