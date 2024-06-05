A ‘dust up’ in Columbia

Pictured is a scene along Old Route 3 in Columbia on Friday.

During Monday’s meeting of the Columbia City Council, Mayor Bob Hill expressed optimism that recent work on a stretch of Old Route 3 which caused dusty conditions in the northern part of the city will be resolved soon – although he also questioned why they occurred in the first place.

Late last week, the Illinois Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over state routes in the county, applied an oil-and-chip overlay to a 1.2-mile stretch of Old Route 3 which caused dusty conditions in the area.

The City of Columbia quickly released a “News Flash” on the city website and through its new Know Columbia cell phone app informing citizens of the situation.

“Due to the resulting road texture and the extraordinary dust observed in this area following the application, the city strongly opposes projects of this nature within city limits. It is disappointing that IDOT did not provide the city with an opportunity to review or provide input prior to project initiation, as was done before the IDOT improvements to Admiral Parkway (Route 3). Additionally, the city did not receive advance notice that this work would be completed today,” the release stated on Friday.

It continued by stating the dust would have a “detrimental impact on many of the businesses located along the Old Route 3 corridor.”

During Monday’s meeting, Hill noted he had spoken with IDOT officials, who advised there would be an additional layer of oil applied to the road which should help with the dust.

Hill also noted IDOT used its own water truck on the stretch of road to alleviate some of the dust, although Hill said businesses along the stretch of Old Route 3, which include Bob Brockland Buick GMC and Top Shooters Sports Bar, will still deal with “terrible” conditions until the next layer is applied.

“In the (state) budget approved earlier this week, the state and Governor Pritzker will spend over $1 billion on providing free healthcare and housing for undocumented immigrants,” said Hill. “Unfortunately, when it comes to investing in critical infrastructure directly supporting businesses, the state determined that the best approach to maintaining one of their roadways in Columbia was also the absolute cheapest. If this $85,000 band-aid represents the best Illinois can do for the City of Columbia, they need to realize that the terrible impact this is having on our great businesses on Old Route 3 will cost the state far more in lost tax revenue in the long term.”

IDOT officials did not return requests for comment.

In action during the council meeting on Monday, Gonzalez Companies was awarded an engineering agreement in the amount of $27,080 to conduct a drainage study in the area of North Briegel and East Rauch streets.

Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm said the study was commissioned at the request of several nearby residents, adding Gonzalez Companies will return a report of what, if anything, can be done about the situation.

Gonzalez Companies was also awarded a construction engineering agreement for the second phase of the Ghent Road Reconstruction Project in an amount not to exceed $36,740.

Work on that project is not expected until late this year or early 2025.

Henke Excavating was awarded the city’s concrete replacement program bid in the amount of $75,702.

Aldermen also approved a proposal for “nuisance abatement services” from CAV Construction to address properties in the city which are deemed derelict due to overgrown lawns or excess trash or debris.

Brimm said the services are needed to avoid “tying up” the Columbia Department of Public Works with such work.

Brimm also explained the abatement services will only be used in the event a property owner does not address any problems after several notices by the city.

The abatement services bill would then be the responsibility of the property owner. Failure to pay will constitute a lien on the property which will be filed in the respective county, Monroe or St. Clair, on which the property rests, Brimm said.

He added there are currently five properties which are non-compliant with city code, with another three to five which are being investigated.

Brimm reasoned the uptick in reporting is due in part to the Know Columbia app, which has a feature that allows users to submit reports of tall grass or other offenses, with pictures, to the city.

The next meeting of the Columbia City Council will be at 7 p.m. June 17 at City Hall.