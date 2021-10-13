Pate-Lenhardt | Engagement

Katherine Pate of Fresno, Calif., and Shane Lenhardt of Waterloo announce their engagement. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Cassie Pate and Michael and Sheri Pate of Waterloo. She graduated Waterloo High School, SIUE and Butler University. She is currently a neurosurgery physician assistant. The bridegroom is the son of Tim and Kris Lenhardt of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School, SIUE and Southwest Baptist University. He is currently a physical therapist. The couple is planning an Oct. 1, 2022 wedding.