‘One team, one dream’ for Hawks volleyball

Pictured is the 2022 Gibault Catholic High School volleyball team. From left, front row, are Annika Fabie, Josie Thomas, Emma Schmidt, Avery Gilpin and Claire Barbour; back row: Lucy Range, Kamille Grohmann, Abby Grohmann, Kate Kreps, Karmon Grohmann and Hope Chambers.

Expectations are high for the Gibault Catholic High School volleyball squad in 2022.

The Hawks went 21-17 last season, including an exciting playoff run that ended in a trip to the super-sectional.

Some talented players from that squad return this fall.

“We have a lot of returning talent to the team, which we hope is good for us to carry forward our success from last year,” Gibault head coach Kelsey Hartung said.

Among the key returning players is senior Abby Grohmann on the outside and in the back row. Considered one of the top players in the state, Grohmann had 202 digs and 165 kills last season.

Also returning is junior Lucy Range, who led the Hawks in kills with 191 and aces with 56 to go along with 134 service points and 287 assists.

Range is also considered among the top players in the state.

She’ll be joined on the right side by new varsity member Avery Gilpin, a junior who enjoyed success in club volleyball over the summer.

Hartung said Range and Gilpin are her “dynamic duo” on the right side and as the team’s setters.

Another junior, Kate Kreps, is a big player on the outside for Gibault, Hartung said.

Emma Schmidt, a senior, also returns but will be taking on a different role than last year. She will be moving from setter to the role of libero.

Sophomores Kamille Grohmann and Claire Barbour are returning to their spots as middle blockers, Hartung added.

Some newcomers this fall include senior Josie Thomas and freshmen Annika Fabie, Hope Chambers and Karmon Grohmann.

“I look at each of these players to add significant talent in various positions on the court,” Hartung said.

“We have some big forces returning for the second, third or even fourth season,” the head coach said. “They will bring not only their skill, but the knowledge of how a varsity game is played. So, having those players with so much experience at this level and especially during postseason on the court will help guide the newer players.”

If all goes well, Hartung is confident her team will enjoy another deep postseason run this fall.

“This team already has great chemistry, but once we get to the ‘One Team, One Dream’ mentality like years past – which always takes a few season games to really get to – I know this team will be unstoppable,” she said.

Read the Fall Sports Preview in the Aug. 24 issue of the Republic-Times.

