New coach at the helm for Dupo

Pictured is the 2022 Dupo High School football team. From left, front row, are Trey Chadduck, Hunter Cataldo, Andrew Gischer, Connor Smitt, Logan Stevens, Sam Stoffel, Chance Hunter and Earl Crank; middle row: Teegan Hargrove, Carter McMannis, Deegan Prater, Nick Phillips, Charles Reynolds, Colten Skaggs, Kaleb McGlasson, Cole Hearty and Jacob Stanek; back row: JaMarion Morning, Tramar Bean, Thinh Staggs, Ashton Stein, Gavin Barlow, Logan Lambert, Vance Ray, Cole Putnam and Aiden Carter.

A new head coach takes over a Dupo High School football program hungry for a return to its past winning tradition.

Zach Klaustermeier takes over the reins of the Tigers, replacing Joe Day following a 3-5 record in 2021.

Klaustermeier was a three-time conference football player at Civic Memorial before going on to play at Northwest Missouri State.

“I graduated from there and immediately came back to Bethalto,” he said. “I started teaching and coaching there. I have been the head coach for the middle school program and a varsity assistant. My role was to be on the headset with the head coach helping with offense and play calling.”

The Tigers compete in small-school Class 2A football and with 26 total players, experience and versatility are key.

Eight seniors return this year for Dupo, and Klaustermeier said all have had an impact at the varsity level before.

Five of these seniors – Sam Stoffel, Conner Smitt, Chance Hunter, Andrew Gischer and Trey Chadduck – are part of a solid offensive line for the Tigers.

“Our offensive line is our strong spot going into the season,” Klaustermeier said. “They have a lot of experience and are great leaders.”

All but Smitt also man the defensive line. He plays linebacker on defense.

Another senior leader is running back Logan Stevens. He finished with more than 1,300 total yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

Stevens will also play at defensive back.

“Logan is an excellent leader and great role model for our team,” Klaustermeier said.

Rounding out the returning seniors are tight end/linebacker Hunter Cataldo and wide receiver/defensive back Earl Crank.

Crank had three fumble recoveries last season.

“The seniors as a whole are a great group to lead a program and show the young guys how to build and continue success,” Klaustermeier said.

Younger players for the Tigers that will be counted on to make an impact include junior wide receiver/linebacker Ashton Stein, junior wide receiver/defensive back Nick Phillips, sophomore running back/linebacker Cole Putnam, junior wide receiver/linebacker Colten Skaggs, sophomore lineman Carter McMannis and sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Vance Ray.

Playing at quarterback for the Tigers will be freshman Deegan Prater.

“We are relying on some younger guys to play some significant roles so that we do not have as many guys playing both ways,” Klaustermeier said.

A newcomer to the program in 2022 is Cahokia transfer Joseph Edwards, a junior who plays in the backfield and at linebacker.

“He has been at the last few days of practice and is picking things up quickly,” the head coach said.

Charles Reynolds, a junior, will be counted on defensively, Klaustermeier said.

Dupo opens its season at home this Friday against Oblong before traveling to Oneida on Sept. 3.

“Our kids are really buying in and working hard,” Klaustermeier said. “We still have a lot of things to clean up still, but I never have to question our effort. It is fantastic!”

Read the Fall Sports Preview in the Aug. 24 issue of the Republic-Times.

