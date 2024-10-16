Obernagel honored at McKendree

George Obernagel

McKendree University in Lebanon honored several of its accomplished alumni during an awards ceremony Oct. 11 at the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts on campus.

Chosen by the alumni board, 2024 awardees were recognized for making a mark in their professions, communities and alma mater.

Among the honorees was George Obernagel III of Waterloo, who received this year’s distinguished Loyal Service Award.

Obernagel graduated from McKendree in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting. At McKendree, Obernagel participated in business and fraternity organizations. Following graduation, he went on to complete graduate trust school at Northwestern University in Evanston.

Obernagel is a businessman and entrepreneur. He owns Obernagel Farms & Real Estate, the Republic-Times newspaper in Waterloo, and numerous real estate ventures, microbreweries, restaurants and other businesses.

He is also partial owner of Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners and serves as vice president, trust officer and farm manager for both West Pointe Bank and Trust Company and Union Planters Bank in Belleville.

Obernagel is a board member for Saint Louis University SSM Hospital, board chairman for McKendree, vice chairman for Red Bud Regional Hospital, chairman for Southern Illinois Power Company, a consistory for St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, and a member of several local committees and civic organizations.

He is also past recipient of the University of Illinois Friend of ACES Award, an Honorary Valmeyer Alumni Award, a recipient of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award and Honorary Chapter FFA Degree for both Valmeyer and Waterloo FFA chapters, among others.

He continues to serve McKendree as a chairman of the Board of Trustees and is actively involved in and supports athletic and school activities.

For more information on McKendree University, visit mckendree.edu.