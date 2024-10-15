Friday night crash on Bluff Road

Republic-Times- October 15, 2024

An injury crash occurred Friday evening on Bluff Road at HH Road near Valmeyer.

At 6:40 p.m., a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Aldrand J. Wayland, 35, of St. Louis, was traveling east on Bluff Road just west of HH Road when the car drove into the opposite lane and side-swiped a westbound 2023 Ford Bronco driven by William D. Charton, 44, of Valmeyer.

Charton was transported by Monroe County EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Other responding agencies included the Valmeyer Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

