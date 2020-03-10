Oak Hill restricts visits, cancels events as coronavirus precaution

In response to growing concerns over coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Oak Hill Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo has decided to restrict visits to its facility and cancel upcoming events.

After meeting with the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, Oak Hill administrator Kim Keckritz said that people under the age of 18 are now prohibited from entering the facility until further notice, as are visitors and staff that show signs of respiratory illness or fever.

Oak Hill has also cancelled its soup and pie supper that was scheduled for March 25 and its annual Senior Jubilee later this spring. The Senior Jubilee is a long-running annual event featuring entertainment and local businesses.

Oak Hill will still be having its Salad Day event on March 18. For more information, call 939-3488.

Another senior facility, Garden Place Senior Living in Columbia, has also canceled an upcoming event. They will no longer be holding a fish fry fundraiser that had been scheduled for March 27.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced he has issued a state of emergency decree in response to the novel coronavirus threat.

That disaster proclamation is “an operational procedure,” in part allowing the federal government to reimburse costs related to the state’s response and making State Disaster Relief Fund dollars available.

Thirteen other states have enacted similar measures, including California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Kentucky, New York, Florida and Maryland.

There are now 19 positive cases in Illinois of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said “it’s possible we will get more.” Most of these cases are in the Chicago area.

Nationally, there have been more than 800 confirmed cases nationwide with 29 deaths.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath and are spread through close personal contact — shaking hands, coughing and sneezing, for example.

For general questions about COVID-19, call 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

