Low voter turnout for primary

Amid concerns about COVID-19, voter turnout was lower than expected across Monroe County for the primary.

Not including the fewer than 100 ballots sent to the county’s nursing homes and a few mail-in ballots, 5,205 individuals voted, with all of the results in Tuesday night.

That means about 19.5 percent of the voters participated in this primary.

“It’s definitely a lighter turnout and lighter than we anticipated,” Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean said halfway through the day. “The coronavirus concerns are keeping people at home.”

“It’s kind of a shame we weren’t able to get a little bit more,” he added.

There were 1,039 early votes counted and 146 mail-in ballots, with one being disqualified because it was not properly completed.

Election results

It appears Republican David Friess will challenge Democrat Nathan Reitz for the 116th state representative race.

With 83 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night, David Friess of Red Bud had 2,304 votes across the district compared to 1,580 for David Holder of Baldwin and 1,670 for Kevin Schmidt of Millstadt.

That means Friess had 41.5 percent of votes compared to Holder’s 28.4 percent and Schmidt’s 21 percent.

In Monroe County, Schmidt won with 1,059 votes compared to Friess’ 1,029 and Holder’s 525.

That means Schmidt had 40.53 percent of the votes in this county to Friess’ 39.38 percent and Holder’s 20.09 percent.

In the Democratic primary for U.S. representative, Raymond Lenzi of Makanda had the lead over Joel Funk of Mascoutah, but that race was still too close to call.

With 64 percent of precincts reporting, Lenzi had 18,412 votes compared to Funk’s 12,136. That means Lenzi was leading 60.3 percent to 39.7 percent.

In Monroe County, Funk had 1,125, or 58.14 percent, of the votes compared to Lenzi’s 882, or 41.86 percent.

The winner of that contest will face Republican Mike Bost in November.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican Mark Curran was the leader in the clubhouse with 68 percent of precincts reporting.

He had 147,504 votes, which is good for 42.4 percent.

Next up was Peggy Hubbard with 77,855 votes (22.3 percent), followed by Robert Marshall with 53,386 votes (15.3 percent), Tom Tarter with 51,756 votes (14.7 percent) and Casey Chlebek with 19,819 votes (5.6 percent).

Hubbard won Monroe County with 899 votes, which was good for 36.05 percent. Curran came in second with 815 votes or 32.68 percent. Next up was Marshall with 339 votes (13.59 percent), Tarter with 334 (13.39 percent) and Chlebek with 107 votes (4.29 percent).

The winner of that race will face Democrat Dick Durbin in November.

Finally, in the presidential election, Joe Biden won Illinois over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary.

With 76 percent of precincts reporting, Biden had 59.4 percent of the votes statewide, compared to Sanders’ 35.9 percent.

In Monroe County, Biden got 1,555 votes (62.45 percent) and Bernie Sanders received 778 (31.24 percent).

The winner of that primary will face President Donald Trump in November.

In uncontested races, Republican Terri Bryant was unopposed in her bid for the state senate seat currently held by Paul Schimpf of Waterloo, as were Republicans George Green in his bid for Monroe County Commissioner, Bob Hill for Monroe County coroner, Lisa Fallon for Monroe County circuit clerk, Chris Hitzemann for 20th Circuit Judicial candidate and Ryan Martin for Monroe County state’s attorney.

Republican Mike Bost was also unopposed.

For Democrats, Monroe County state’s attorney candidate Celeste Korando and county commissioner candidate Duane Langhorst were uncontested, as was Reitz for his state representative spot.

The results of contested judicial races affecting this area will be reported in next week’s paper.