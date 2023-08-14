Norman H. Wessel | Obituary

Norman H. Wessel, 97, of Columbia, died Aug. 12, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 25, 1925, in Waterloo, to the late Arthur and Henrietta (nee Freimuth) Wessel. On April 27, 1952, he married Dorothy Eggemeyer in Walsh. She had passed away Jan. 8, 2021.

Norm was an active member of the American Legion Post 581 in Columbia and was a member of their drill team for many years, Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover, Columbia Gymnastic Association, Columbia Blue Lodge 474 A.F. & A.M., and had been involved for many years with Boy Scout Troops 320 and 620. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the Army Air Corps (now known as the Air Force) and had retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Also, many folks will remember the Wessel Tree Farm from years ago that Norm and his family operated.

Surviving are sons, Robert A. (Melanie) Wessel and James L. (Joan) Wessel; daughter Kathleen M. (Billy) Kennedy; grandchildren Dusten (Terry) Wessel, Chelsea (Jarod) Mills, Laila (Casey) Schu, Michael (Kasie) Boyer, Steven (Lindsey) Boyer, Melissa (Mike) Kohlenberger, Andrew Wessel and Jacob Wessel; 19 great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Wilbur Wessel and great-granddaughter Harlyn Boyer.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Zoar United Church Zoar United Church of Christ, New Hanover.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Interment will be in the Zoar UCC Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Zoar United Church of Christ, New Hanover.