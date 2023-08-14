JoAnn M. Swip | Obituary

Republic-Times- August 14, 2023

JoAnn M. Swip (nee Quirin), 86 of Belleville, born Feb. 7, 1937, in Belleville, died Aug. 13, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

JoAnn was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia and former member of Ss. Peter and Paul in Collinsville. She was a registered nurse and nursing instructor until she retired to practice arts and crafts. She was also a Secular Franciscan.

Surviving are her children Kay (Paul) Guse of St. Jacob, Diane (Ron) Zika of Columbia and Thomas (Jean) Swip Jr. of Columbia; brothers Robert Quirin of Millstadt and James Quirin of Belleville; and grandchildren, Matthew, Abigail, Jack, Emma, Zoe and Madeline. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas M. Swip Sr., mother Catherine Quirin (nee Schoen) and parents, Joseph and Loretta Quirin (nee Schively).

Visitation is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Columbia. 

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following visitation at the church. 

Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Smithton.

Memorials may be made to: Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Mercy in Belleville; or Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ in Donaldson, Ind.

Braun Funeral Home in Columbia handled arrangements.

