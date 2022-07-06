No saving seats at the fair

The Monroe County Fair Board posted last week on Facebook that effective immediately, there will be “no saving or reserving of seats for any Monroe County Fair events prior to the time admission charges take effect. Any personal items left overnight or prior to the event will be removed.”

The long-standing practice of saving seats and rows for late arriving family and friends typically takes place on the nights of the auto demolition derby and figure 8 race at the county fair.

This year’s Monroe County Fair takes place July 24-31 at the fairgrounds in Waterloo.

For more information, visit monroecounty-fair.org.