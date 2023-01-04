New Year’s arrest after I-255 chase

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and other area police departments responded about 4:40 a.m. Jan. 1 for a report of a driver travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-255 toward Columbia.

Shortly after being alerted, a MCSD deputy located the vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 3. After disregarding an attempted traffic stop, the vehicle continued in the wrong lanes of traffic before crossing over into the southbound lanes of Route 3 at N. Main Street in Columbia.

The vehicle then continued southbound on Route 3, turned onto Wedgewood to N. Main Street back to Route 3 then northbound on Route 3 towards I-255 where the driver turned off the vehicle headlights.

The deputy continued behind the vehicle, providing location while other agencies attempted to deploy stop sticks. The vehicle attempted to take the Dupo exit from I-255, but was unable to manage the curve of the off ramp and left the roadway into the brush. With the assistance of surrounding agencies, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries before being transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Demario J. Oliver, 24, of O’Fallon, has since been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding. Oliver remained in custody until he posted bond, which had has been set at $10,000.