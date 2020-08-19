New I-255 interchange in process

Work is still progressing on the planned I-255 interchange in Dupo, though there is still not an estimate on when actual construction might begin.

Dupo Village Trustee Joe Basinski, who was recently appointed an I-255 Interchange Committee Chairman by the village, told the Republic-Times that the state and engineering company overseeing the project are still completing the necessary archaeological studies and property buyouts.

The next step is a hazardous waste study, which Basinski said the state will complete.

“Now we’re to the point where some of the stuff isn’t handled so much by the engineering firm,” Basinski explained. “Before the next step of the engineering can happen, a lot of this has to be handled by the state.”

Illinois allocated $33 million for the new interchange in its multi-year capital plan, with some of that money coming from federal grants.

The proposed diamond interchange would connect to Davis Street Ferry Road and facilitate industrial and commercial growth.

The project has been in the works for over a decade.

After it got this funding, Dupo Mayor Jerry Wilson said the earliest construction would begin would be in early or mid 2021.