Boutique Bn open in Dupo

Pictured is Boutique Bn, a new business open at 224 N. Main Street in Dupo.

Dupo welcomed a new business recently, as Boutique Bn opened its doors for the first time.

That store offers a variety of goods, collectibles, antiques, furniture and more, mainly from estate sales.

“It’s eclectic: antiques, mid-century vintage and new items,” owner Nancy Wack said.

Wack, a Waterloo resident, has been collecting items for years and decided it was time to open a store after she filled four buildings with her collection.

“I’ve always wanted a store,” she said.

She had been selling items online for the last 15 years but decided now was the time for a brick-and-mortar presence.

“With the four buildings, the stuff is just too large,” she explained. “The stuff is just too difficult to ship.”

She learned of the opportunity to buy this building, which sits next to her other Dupo business, Annrob Gaming Parlor, when workers she hired at Annrob mentioned they were rehabilitating next door to sell it.

With that work nearly done and the city already having zoned the property commercially, Wack saw her opportunity.

“It was meant to be,” she said.

She has spent the last several minutes getting the store ready.

Boutique Bn will only be open every full third weekend of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment. Email informationboutiquebn@gmail.com to set an appointment.

Wack said her store has a few draws to it.

“One of the biggest things is we can undercut everyone because we own our building,” she noted. “And our stuff is unique. I get things from all the way up to New York all the way down to Florida.”

Follow Boutique Bn on Facebook for more information.