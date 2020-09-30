New coronavirus deaths, outbreak

Monroe County saw two more deaths from coronavirus and an outbreak at another senior care facility last week.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner confirmed Sunday that a resident of Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation in Waterloo died from the virus after that facility had an outbreak that was first reported the previous week.

“We’ve already had, unfortunately, one resident pass away, and that’s one too many,” Oak Hill Administrator Brian Koontz said.

On Thursday, Wagner said an 82-year-old man with underlying health conditions who was not associated with a long-term care facility died of the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, that puts the county’s death total at 16.

The deceased at Oak Hill was 88-year-old Catherine Kutterer, according to her granddaughter, Elizabeth Kutterer Sanchez.

“COVID is the worst. COVID is not fair. COVID is not a fake virus. COVID is not a political agenda,” Kutterer Sanchez wrote on Facebook. “It’s not right that final goodbyes were said over the phone. It’s not right that she hadn’t been able to hug a family member since going on lockdown at Oak Hill since February. It’s not right that she died surrounded by strangers.”

In addition to Kutterer’s death, Oak Hill has had a total of 21 cases – 17 residents and four staff members – associated with its current outbreak.

Koontz said the facility is doing all it can to contain the virus.

“We’ve prepared for it, and we’re enacting our plan with some skill and compassion,” he said. “It’s a little difficult. The containment is a little like holding water in your hands.”

Koontz said he anticipates “a few more” weeks of positive tests at the facility, though he also noted that the first wave of residents who have recovered from COVID-19 will be released from the coronavirus wing soon.

He also said there will most likely be more deaths.

“Unfortunately, we probably anticipate a few more deaths before all this is done,” Koontz said. “Our hearts go out to the friends and family who may fall to this virus. We’re going to do everything we can to minimize that.”

After the initial Oak Hill outbreak, Wagner decided to retest the residents who tested positive because he thought it was odd for people of that age to be asymptomatic.

The second round of tests resulted in two residents who previously tested positive getting a negative test result, while three new cases were found, per Wagner.

The residents are using the pharyngeal swab, which is the more accurate of tests.

Kutterer Sanchez said her grandmother was among those who were asymptomatic at first.

“Just because something is initially reported as asymptomatic doesn’t mean that the individual hasn’t gotten worse,” she wrote. “Pray for the rest of the people who now have it there that are still fighting it.”

Integrity Healthcare of Columbia is also battling a COVID-19 outbreak, its second, with Wagner reporting “three or four” residents there having the virus.

“They have something going on there, but they don’t show up on our totals because as soon as someone tests positive, they move them (out of the county),” Wagner explained.

Wagner said outbreaks at nursing homes are not a reflection of the general public’s adherence to public health guidelines, because the virus will find its way into senior care facilities over time.

“Our case numbers had been going down when it got in there,” he noted. “When it’s out in the general public, the more chance you have of the employees of the place catching it and the screening process not picking it up, and that’s what happened here.”

Monroe County has had 692 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 57 new cases since Sept. 22. There are 66 active cases and two residents hospitalized with the virus.

On Friday, Monroe County learned it did not make the IDPH list for being at the warning level, the second consecutive week it avoided that distinction.

For the week of Sept. 13, Monroe County had 134 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), but that was the only metric it did not pass.

Previous problematic metrics were test positivity rate, which was at 5.6 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent), and number of tests performed, which was 638 (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate goal).

The region’s positivity rate is also trending down, though it has risen two days since Sept. 17. The metro east had a 7.2 percent test positivity rate as of Sept. 26.

The region has had one day of hospitalization increases since Sept. 17. It has 33 percent hospital availability and 38 percent ICU bed availability.

According to the state’s coronavirus resurgence mitigation plan, if the region’s positivity rate drops to an average between 6.5 and 8 percent, current restrictions will remain in place and the state will consider imposing more.

If it falls to 6.5 percent or lower, current limitations will be lifted.

Wagner said he has not heard of the state lifting the mitigations currently imposed in the metro east, but he pointed out that indoor dining will not be feasible much longer as the weather gets colder.

He also noted Monroe County sees few cases from bars and restaurants, which are most affected by current restrictions.

“Pretty much, if you say no indoor dining, you shut down bars and restaurants completely,” Wagner said. “To destroy these businesses for a 1-2 case reduction per week, it just doesn’t make sense.”

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 351 cases (5,324 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 274 cases (1,991 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 29 cases (229 tests), according to the IDPH.

In St. Clair County, there have been 7,490 total positive tests and 191 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 88,182 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 968 confirmed cases, 50 of which are active. Twelve people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 12,720 people have been tested there.

Statewide, there are 291,001 cases of coronavirus and 8,637 deaths, according to the IDPH.

Missouri has recorded 124,762 confirmed cases and 2,086 deaths as of Tuesday. That includes 23,152 cases in St. Louis County and 7,041 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 7.2 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 205,591 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 33.4 million cases of coronavirus and at least 1 million COVID-19-related deaths.