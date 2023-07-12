New area code for region

With new telephone numbers in southern Illinois in high demand, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved the implementation of a new 730 area code to overlay the existing 618 area code region.

The 618 area code serves all or part of 37 counties.

Starting July 7, customers in the 618 area code may be assigned a number in the 730 area code when they request new service or an additional line. The 730 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region.

Customers receiving the 730 area code will be required to dial 10 digits for all local calls – just as customers with telephone numbers in the 618 area code do today.

Telephone customers should know that existing telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.