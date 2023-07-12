USDA makes disaster declaration

USDA Secretary Vilsack issued disaster declarations for the state of Illinois due to tornadoes and drought that occurred during the current growing season.

USDA reviewed loss assessment reports and determined there were sufficient production losses to warrant a secretarial natural disaster designation.

The following counties have received USDA disaster designations. Primary and contiguous counties are eligible for the same assistance.

One of the designated areas for drought Randolph County, with contiguous counties being Jackson, Monroe, Perry, St. Clair and Washington.

“Our Illinois farmers are resilient, facing uncertain weather conditions year after year,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster.”

A secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.

Those eligible should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a Notice of Loss.

For more information, call 618-939-6181.