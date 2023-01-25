Names of judge candidates released

On Wednesday, 24th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Daniel J. Emge released the names of candidates who applied for two judgeship vacancies created when the new 24th Circuit was created in early December.

Included on the list of 13 candidates are Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer and Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Becker-Roscow.

Amanda Chase of the Waterloo law firm Strellis & Field, Chartered and Catherine Evans of CE Evans Law in Columbia have also applied.

Another candidate with local ties is Heather Dabler, who practices family law in Belleville. Dabler was on the ballot in 2016 as the Democratic candidate for Monroe County State’s Attorney but lost to Chris Hitzemann, who is now associate chief judge for the 24th Circuit and serves as resident judge for Monroe County.

In the Wednesday release, Emge stated the ballots for the positions were sent out Jan. 23, and “the Circuit Judges of the 24th Judicial Circuit have 14 days from the date the ballots were sent out to vote and return the ballots to the Administrative Office.”

The circuit judges will vote for candidates until two are elected.

