Mountain lion sighting in Columbia?

Pictured is a screenshot from a video of Monday’s big cat sighting.

The Columbia Police Department was notified of a possible mountain lion sighting Monday afternoon near the area of Route 3 and South Main Street.

At 2:20 p.m., Columbia police were contacted after resident Dean Gaither took a video of the possible sighting while waiting in line at the Dairy Queen drive-thru of what he believed was a mountain lion walking along the hillside near the woods.

Gaither went to the CPD lobby to show his video to police and also shared the video with the Republic-Times.

“It was really crazy (seeing it) in person,” Gaither said.

The video was sent to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to determine whether or not the animal seen was a mountain lion or some other large cat.

Check for more information as it becomes available.